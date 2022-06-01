18 POs among 35 criminals held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 35 criminals including 18 proclaimed offenders (POs) during a crackdown launched across the district here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 18 proclaimed offenders wanted of police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police also apprehended a court absconder during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, three drug peddlers were arrested with 30 litre liquor and 480 gram Hashish while two illegal weapon holders were held with two pistols and rounds, police sources added.

The police have also arrested three gamblers with stake money, three drivers for over speeding, two for illegally refilling LPG, one over tenant act violation and another outlaw during the crackdown.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.