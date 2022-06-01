UrduPoint.com

18 POs Among 35 Criminals Held

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 05:20 PM

18 POs among 35 criminals held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 35 criminals including 18 proclaimed offenders (POs) during a crackdown launched across the district here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 18 proclaimed offenders wanted of police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

The police also apprehended a court absconder during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, three drug peddlers were arrested with 30 litre liquor and 480 gram Hashish while two illegal weapon holders were held with two pistols and rounds, police sources added.

The police have also arrested three gamblers with stake money, three drivers for over speeding, two for illegally refilling LPG, one over tenant act violation and another outlaw during the crackdown.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

Related Topics

LPG Police Robbery Money Criminals Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Personnel Conferred Military Awards

Pakistan Navy Personnel Conferred Military Awards

39 minutes ago
 Pak Vs WI: Babar Azam says national squad is excit ..

Pak Vs WI: Babar Azam says national squad is excited to play upcoming series

41 minutes ago
 Careem partners with TDCP

Careem partners with TDCP

1 hour ago
 PM underscores importance of increasing bilateral ..

PM underscores importance of increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan, Turkey

1 hour ago
 LHC declares issuance of e-challans illegal

LHC declares issuance of e-challans illegal

3 hours ago
 ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

ECP will hold elections on govt call: Raja

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.