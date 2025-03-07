Open Menu

18 Power Looms Caught Stealing Electricity

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 10:10 PM

As many as 18 industrial power looms were caught stealing electricity in the Odero Lal Subdivision area on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) As many as 18 industrial power looms were caught stealing electricity in the Odero Lal Subdivision area on Friday.

According to a HESCO spokesperson, under the directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faizullah Dahri, the Director of Surveillance and Investigation Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh along with his team conducted an operation against electricity theft in the Odero Lal Subdivision.

During the inspection, power theft was detected from the connections of 18 industrial power looms. HESCO officials revealed that the theft was being carried out through meter tampering and other ways across all 18 connections.

The spokesperson informed that the M&T and Operations teams were immediately directed to disconnect the connections and impose fines on the individuals involved.

