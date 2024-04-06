Open Menu

18 Power Pilferers Booked

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM

18 power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO),Sargodha circle caught 18 power pilferers during last five days in ongoing drive against power pilferage,here on Saturday.

FESCO spokesman said that teams on the direction of Superintendent Engineer(SE) raided various areas of the circle and caught 18 power pilferers.

The team imposed a fine of Rs 1.3 million on the power pilferers and also got registered cases against them.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Fine Sargodha Circle Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karach ..

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

13 hours ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

14 hours ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

14 hours ago
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

14 hours ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

14 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

14 hours ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

14 hours ago
 Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar e ..

Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy

14 hours ago
 No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN ..

No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan