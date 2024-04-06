18 power pilferers booked

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO),Sargodha circle caught 18 power pilferers during last five days in ongoing drive against power pilferage,here on Saturday.

FESCO spokesman said that teams on the direction of Superintendent Engineer(SE) raided various areas of the circle and caught 18 power pilferers.

The team imposed a fine of Rs 1.3 million on the power pilferers and also got registered cases against them.