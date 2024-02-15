18 Power Thieves Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) As many as 18 power pilferers were caught from different parts of the district by Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).
A spokesman for FESCO told APP here on Thursday that special team of circle office raided in area of Kot Fareed Sub-division and caught 10 power pilferers.They included, Muhammad Saeed, Abdul Lateef, Munshi Khan, Kainat Mubasshar, Muhammad Afzal, Allah Rakha, Maqsood Ahmad, Salamat Ali, Sher Muhammad and Muhammad Azeem.
Similarly, power pilferer Muhammad Shafiq was caught from the area of Tariqabad Subdivision, Muhammad Naseer from Muhammadi Colony, Abdur Razzaq, Muhammad Ajmal, Sarwar Anwar and Muhammad Zubair from Mohallah islam Pura of Jhalchakian Subdivision while Muhammad Shafique and Ashfaq Ahmad were caught from Tariq Abad Subdivision.
He informed the accused were stealing electricity through meter tampering,
Applications for the registration of cases against these pilferers were forwarded to the police concerned,while further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024
Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..
ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan
HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap
MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20
Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested
03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10 outlaws held4 seconds ago
-
Five profiteers netted7 seconds ago
-
APHC urges world HR bodies to take note of Kashmiri political prisoners’ plight2 hours ago
-
CM inaugrates upgraded Nishtar Hospital, lays foundation stone of Qasim Fort renovation11 hours ago
-
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap12 hours ago
-
ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf13 hours ago
-
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 2013 hours ago
-
Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested13 hours ago
-
03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)13 hours ago
-
ATC declares 30 PTI workers as POs14 hours ago
-
7 killed, 1270 injured in 1181 RTCs in Punjab14 hours ago
-
SC adjourns case against commercial usage of state land14 hours ago