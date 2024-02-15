Open Menu

18 Power Thieves Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM

18 power thieves held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) As many as 18 power pilferers were caught from different parts of the district by Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO).

A spokesman for FESCO told APP here on Thursday that special team of circle office raided in area of Kot Fareed Sub-division and caught 10 power pilferers.They included, Muhammad Saeed, Abdul Lateef, Munshi Khan, Kainat Mubasshar, Muhammad Afzal, Allah Rakha, Maqsood Ahmad, Salamat Ali, Sher Muhammad and Muhammad Azeem.

Similarly, power pilferer Muhammad Shafiq was caught from the area of Tariqabad Subdivision, Muhammad Naseer from Muhammadi Colony, Abdur Razzaq, Muhammad Ajmal, Sarwar Anwar and Muhammad Zubair from Mohallah islam Pura of Jhalchakian Subdivision while Muhammad Shafique and Ashfaq Ahmad were caught from Tariq Abad Subdivision.

He informed the accused were stealing electricity through meter tampering,

Applications for the registration of cases against these pilferers were forwarded to the police concerned,while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company Circle From FESCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

12 hours ago
 Government taking serious steps to ensure good gov ..

Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..

12 hours ago
 ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufacture ..

ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan

12 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

12 hours ago
Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

12 hours ago
 MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology de ..

MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo

12 hours ago
 ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global imag ..

ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf

13 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

13 hours ago
 Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested

Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested

13 hours ago
 03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunge ..

03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan