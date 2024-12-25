18 Power Thieves Held
Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 11:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) apprehended 18 people involved in electricity theft during raids conducted in different areas of the district.
A FESCO spokesperson told APP here on Wednesday that special team of circle office raided in area of Kot Fareed Sub-division and caught 10 power pilferers--Muhammad Saeed, Abdul Shafique, Munshi Khan, Kainat Mubasshar, Muhammad Afzal, Allah Rakha, Maqsood Ahmad, Salamat Ali, Sher Muhammad and Muhammad Azeem.
Similarly, Muhammad Shafiq was caught from the area of Tariqabad Sub-division, Muhammad Naseer from Muhammadi Colony, Abdur Razzaq, Muhammad Ajmal, Sarwar Anwar and Muhammad Zubair from Mohallah islam Pura of Jhalchakian Subdivision while Muhammad Shafique and Ashfaq Ahmad were caught from Tariq Abad Subdivision.
The spokesperson revealed that the accused were tampering with electricity meters to steal power. Applications for the registration of cases against the culprits were submitted to the police concerned, and further investigations were underway.
