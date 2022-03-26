UrduPoint.com

18 Prisoners Released

March 26, 2022

18 prisoners released

District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Khalid Bashir accompanied by Civil Judge Aurangzaib Saturday visited Central Jail Faisalabad and directed to release 18 prisoners on personal surety bonds

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 )

These prisoners were involved in the cases of petty nature, said a spokesman for Prisons Department.

The judges visited barracks, kitchen and listened the problems of inmates and directed the jail administration to resolve the same on top priority basis.

>