18 prisoners released

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Khalid Bashir accompanied by Civil Judge Aurangzaib Saturday visited Central Jail Faisalabad and directed to release 18 prisoners on personal surety bonds.

These prisoners were involved in the cases of petty nature, said a spokesman for Prisons Department.

The judges visited barracks, kitchen and listened the problems of inmates and directed the jail administration to resolve the same on top priority basis.