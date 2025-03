18 prisoners released

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) District and Sessions Judge Rehan Bashir ordered for release of 18 prisoners from Central Jail on personal surety bonds, here on Thursday.

Accompanied by Senior Civil Judge (Criminal Division) Muhammad Jameel, he visited Central Jail and Borstal Jail, and reviewed prisoners' cases. He approved the release of 18 inmates involved in the offenses of petty nature.

He ordered for their release.