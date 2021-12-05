18 proclaimed offenders arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Proclaimed offender staff of police arrested 18 proclaimed offenders during a special crackdown launched across the district here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the proclaimed offender staff launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 18 notorious proclaimed offenders and four court absconders.

The arrested criminals were wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes, police sources added.

The arrested proclaimed offenders have been handed over to concerned police stations.