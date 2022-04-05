18 profiteers booked,16 shops sealed, Rs 197800 fines imposed for overcharging

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has tighten noose around profiteers and booked 18 shopkeepers, besides sealing 16 shops and imposing Rs1,97,800 fines for overcharging

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has tighten noose around profiteers and booked 18 shopkeepers, besides sealing 16 shops and imposing Rs1,97,800 fines for overcharging.

With the arrival of Ramzan special teams of ICT administration comprising assistant commissioners (ACs), magistrates were conducting surprise raids to various markets and Ramzan Bazaars to ensure government notified rates on essential items, said ICT spokesman on Tuesday.

As per details, magistrate Saddar Zone Mir Yamin checked the prices of vegetables, fruits, poultry and meat in different markets within the limits of Tarnol police station. The shopkeepers selling food items on exorbitant rates were fined Rs10500.

Magistrate City Ghulam Murtaza Chandio visited various markets in G-6 and shifted four vendors to police station for over charging.

He also imposed fine to milk seller for fleecing the customers.

AC Secretariat Aneel Saeed and deputy director food along with special price magistrates inspected different markets in Bhara Kahu to implement government prescribed rates and quality products.Violators were fined and warned as per law. Five shopkeepers/stall-holders were arrested for overpricing.

AC Industrial Area Awaid inspected prices of essential commodities, milk, meat, fruits and vegetables and display of price lists. All those in violation were fined and warned. Three person arrested.

AC Rural Zakhuraf Fida Malik inspected prices of essential commodities in Tramri Chowk and Lethrar Road to ensure compliance to notified rates. Two shops sealed and owners arrested for violation.

AC Rural inspected the arrangements and adherence to notified rates at Bhandar Stop Sasta Bazaar.

He also conducted visit to Tarlai Sasta Bazaar in order to ensure compliance to government rate list. During the visit, provision of basic facilities were also ensured.

AC Industrial Area inspected the arrangements and adherence to notified rates at G-9 Karachi Company Sasta Ramazan Bazaar. Provision of facilities including resting areas, ample parking and prayer sections provided for the general visitors was ensured.

AC Shalimar Abdullah Khan conducted price checking in the area of G-11. Those in violation of govt notified rates were heavily fined and warned.

Magistrate ICT inspected the prices of essential commodities at G-10 I&T Center and Buland Market, violators were warned and fined as per law.

Magistrate, ICT, Aimal Khan, carried out price checking in the areas of Shams Colony and Jhangi Syedan.

Accordingly, 56 shops were inspected out of which 16 displayed price lists. Subsequently, fine amounting to Rs 35,700 was imposed on violators.

AC Saddar Sania Pasha inspected various shops in secret E-11 to assess the prices of essential food items. Three shopkeepers were shifted to police station due to price hike while others were fined and strictly warned.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat visited various markets at sector G-7, G-9 and E-11 Ramzan sasta bazaars to review the prices of edible items.

He sent two shopkeepers to lock up for overcharging and warned five sellers.

He asked all the ACs and magistrates to remain in field to ensure strict adherence to rate list of food items in markets during Ramzan to clamp down on profiteering.

\395