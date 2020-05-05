UrduPoint.com
18 Profiteers Nabbed, Fine Imposed In Multan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 05:01 PM

18 profiteers nabbed, fine imposed in Multan

District government teams caught caught 18 shopkeepers over profiteering and imposed heavy fines during last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :District government teams caught caught 18 shopkeepers over profiteering and imposed heavy fines during last 24 hours.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abida Farid, checked 624 shopkeepers and found 144 of them overcharging. She got registered FIR against 18 and sent four to jail for fleecing the customers on TB hospital road.

Assistant Commissioner also imposed fine of Rs 226, 600 to the shopkeepers who were over charging.

She raided at an illegal sale point of wheat at Khanewal road, apprehended the illegal seller and confiscated wheat was handed over to food department.

Abid Farid met traders and asked them to get their stocks registered within three days.

She directed Secretary Market Committee, Ijaz Saleem to fix profit rates of grocers within a couple of days.

