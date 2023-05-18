18 PTI workers arrested in connection with May 9 protest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :In connection with 9th May protest, the police have apprehended 18 members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). These workers were arrested for their alleged involvement in violent protests, the police said.

Among those detained are prominent figures such as Shahid Siraj, the Vice President of PTI Tehsil Takhtbhai, and Mian Rehman Syed, the former President of Union Council Daman Koh and others.

These individuals are facing various charges, and multiple cases have been registered against them. They have been subsequently sent to jail.

Further investigations are uderway.