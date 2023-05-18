18 PTI workers remanded in police custody

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday handed over 18 workers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on five days' physical remand to police in a case pertaining to damaging public property, riots, and arson.

The PTI workers arrested by police in connection with the May 9 riots were produced in the court of Tasawur Naveed, Judge of ATC-1.

Advocate Syed Iqbal Shah appeared before the court on behalf of the PTI workers.

Malik Hameed, the investigation officer of the police requested the court to extend the date of the remand to complete the inquiry of the case to which the court extended the remand of the accused.

It may be mentioned that Police had arrested around 70 PTI workers allegedly involved in causing damages to public and private properties in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan.