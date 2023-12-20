18 Returning Officers take oath for general election

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) District administration started preparation of conducting a transparent upcoming general election as exactly 18 returning officers among six for the seats of National Assembly and 12 Provincial Assembly took oath here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadir took oath as the District Returning Officer amid officials of the election commission and other district officers.

Speaking on the occasion Rizwan Qadir pressed for working without pressure from any quarter associated with the election procedure.

The bureaucrats who took oath as Returning Officers for as many as six seats of the National Assembly including Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Mohammed Arshad Gopang for NA 148 Multan-1, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Faizan Ahmed for 149 Multan-II, Additional Secretary Higher education Department, South Punjab Attaul Haq for NA- 150 Multan- III, DG PHA Asif Rauf NA- 151 Multan- IV, Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Fayyaz Ali NA- 152 Multan- V, Assistant Commissioner Jalapur Pirwala Mirza Raheel Baig for NA- 153 Multan-VI.