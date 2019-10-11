18 roads, bridges to be constructed in 2009-20: CE C&W

Chief Engineer, Communication and Works (C&W), Engr Shahid Hussain has said that 18 small, medium and big bridges would be constructed in merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during 2019-20 to provide quality communication facilities to tribal people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Engineer, Communication and Works (C&W), Engr Shahid Hussain has said that 18 small, medium and big bridges would be constructed in merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during 2019-20 to provide quality communication facilities to tribal people.

He said the government has developed a comprehensive accelerated implementation program (AIP) for development of erstwhile Fata and under it, Rs5000 million would be spent on roads & bridges projects during 2019-20.

Hussain told APP that 905 kilometers roads, 19 bridges and farms to markets roads would also be constructed in erstwhile Fata under AIP.

He said 28 kilometers Mathani-Bara-Takta Bagi Road would be converted into four lanes.

This road would serve as an alternate trade route bypassing Peshawar and Hayatabad to address problem of traffic congestion in the former.

The chief engineer said construction of 100 kilometers internal roads in Spinkai and Wana and 20 km and Inzar Gorikhel to Ladha road in South Waziristan would be completed to facilitate tribesmen.

He said improvement in 35 km Ghiljo-Nikah Ziarat Road in Kurram and 17 km Okh Kandau-Ferozkhel-Ziara roads would be made. These projects would generate employment opportunities and alleviate poverty besides expedite pace of economic development.