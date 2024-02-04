Open Menu

18 ROs Of Multan District Get Elections Material

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The process of delivering ballot papers and election material to the Constituencies for the general elections started here on Sunday.

The election material was delivered at Multan Public school under the direction of Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Rizwan Qadeer.

Around 18 returning officers from across the district received the election material for their constituencies.

DC Rizwan Qadeer paid a visit to the election office established at Multan Public School and reviewed the process of handing over the election material to the returning officers.

Camp offices of all returning officers have been established in the Central Election Office.

Mr. Rizwan Qadeer said that the exercises for compiling the results and uploading them to the portal have also been completed.

The delivery of electoral material to polling stations will start tomorrow.

Presiding officers would be responsible for the receipt and delivery of election material.

A strict security plan has been devised for the polling stations and the central election office.

"All possible measures have been taken for the convenience of candidates and citizens," DC concluded.

