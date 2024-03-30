Open Menu

18 Senators Elected Unopposed In Upcoming Senate Elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Eighteen candidates have been elected unopposed as senators out of a total of 147 aspirants who deposited their nomination papers for the 48 vacant Senate seats.

The final list of candidates from Returning Officers shows that out of 18 elected unopposed, seven are from Punjab's general seats. Similarly, in Balochistan, senators for seven general seats, two women seats, and two Ulema/technocrat seats have won without any opposition.

A spokesperson for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that preparations have been completed for conducting elections on April 2 to fill 30 vacant seats.

Ballot papers have been printed, and transportation of election materials to returning officers has also been finalized.

The elections would be held on 29 General, eight women, nine technocrat/ Ulema and two non-Muslim seats.

The elections are underway for 30 seats, which include one general and one technocrat seat from the Federal capital, two women seats, two technocrat/Ulema seats, and one non-Muslim seat from Punjab. Similarly, Sindh will see elections for seven general, two women, two technocrat/Ulema, and one non-Muslim seat. Additionally, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will hold elections for seven general, two women, and two technocrat seat on April 2. In total, 59 candidates are vying for these seats.

More Stories From Pakistan