18 Shopkeepers Arrested For Overcharging
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 01:36 AM
The price control magistrates arrested 18 shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in the provincial capital here on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates arrested 18 shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in the provincial capital here on Tuesday.
According to the city administration spokesman, the magistrates also imposed Rs 79,000 fineon several shopkeepers as they inspected 248 points and found 46 violations. As many as 18 caseswere also registered against profiteers.