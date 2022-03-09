18 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

District Administration Peshawar Wednesday arrested 18 shopkeepers during a crackdown on profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :District Administration Peshawar Wednesday arrested 18 shopkeepers during a crackdown on profiteers.

The arrested profiteers included fruit & vegetable sellers, bakers, butchers, milkmen, grocers and encroachment mafia, said a press release.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khanhas directed initiation of legal proceedings against the arrested shopkeepers.

He also directed all administrative officers for consecutive inspection of bazaars to take stern action against profiteers and lack of office price-list.