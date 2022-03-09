UrduPoint.com

18 Shopkeepers Arrested For Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 07:24 PM

18 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

District Administration Peshawar Wednesday arrested 18 shopkeepers during a crackdown on profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :District Administration Peshawar Wednesday arrested 18 shopkeepers during a crackdown on profiteers.

The arrested profiteers included fruit & vegetable sellers, bakers, butchers, milkmen, grocers and encroachment mafia, said a press release.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khanhas directed initiation of legal proceedings against the arrested shopkeepers.

He also directed all administrative officers for consecutive inspection of bazaars to take stern action against profiteers and lack of office price-list.

Related Topics

Peshawar All

Recent Stories

Shireen Mazari chairs MoHR's intra-ministerial mee ..

Shireen Mazari chairs MoHR's intra-ministerial meeting

13 seconds ago
 ANF seizes 3740.491 kg of drug, 1180 liters acetic ..

ANF seizes 3740.491 kg of drug, 1180 liters acetic anhydride valuing US$ 185.818 ..

15 seconds ago
 Court allows President's plea to surrender constit ..

Court allows President's plea to surrender constitutional immunity under Article ..

5 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary for effective implementation of pr ..

Chief Secretary for effective implementation of price control mechanism

5 minutes ago
 Four held over gambling

Four held over gambling

5 minutes ago
 Senate body passes Constitutional Amendment regula ..

Senate body passes Constitutional Amendment regulating Supreme Court's Suo Motu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>