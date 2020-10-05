18 shopkeepers challaned over encroachments

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has removed encroachments from various parts of the city and conducted challans of 18 shopkeepers on charge of encroaching upon the land

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has removed encroachments from various parts of the city and conducted challans of 18 shopkeepers on charge of encroaching upon the land.

FDA Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, during the anti-encroachment campaign, visited various parts of Madina Town and islam Nagar and got removed encroachments from markets and bazaars.

The FDA officer submitted their challans in the court of special magistrate for further proceedings.