18 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Special price control magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 64,500 on 18 shopkeepers for profiteering in different parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Wednesday the magistrateschecked 1160 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 18shopkeepers involved in overcharging and imposed fine on them.