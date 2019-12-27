18 shops gutted in Doda fire incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :At least 18 shops were gutted in an incident of mysterious blaze in Doda district of Jammu region in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

A fire broke out in a shop and spread to other shops in Gandoh area of the district. The fire was brought under control, but 18 shops were gutted in the fire, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Residents of the area have demanded an immediate probe into incident.