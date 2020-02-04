18 shops gutted in Karachi

At least 18 shops were burned down as sudden fire erupted the Malir Electronic Market in Karachi on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :At least 18 shops were burned down as sudden fire erupted the Malir Electronic Market in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to a fire brigade official, the fire erupted in a shop and slowly spread to the entire market.

Other shops in the market were also affected, reported a private news channel.

Four fire brigade trucks were called immediately to douse the blaze, the sources added.

No loss of life was reported and the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.