UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

18 Shops Gutted In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 03:28 PM

18 shops gutted in Karachi

At least 18 shops were burned down as sudden fire erupted the Malir Electronic Market in Karachi on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :At least 18 shops were burned down as sudden fire erupted the Malir Electronic Market in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to a fire brigade official, the fire erupted in a shop and slowly spread to the entire market.

Other shops in the market were also affected, reported a private news channel.

Four fire brigade trucks were called immediately to douse the blaze, the sources added.

No loss of life was reported and the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire Malir Market

Recent Stories

Turkish Foreign Ministry Says Working With Moscow ..

2 minutes ago

Salame Says Hopes to Soon See UNSC Resolution Rein ..

29 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sri Lankan President on N ..

45 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sri Lankan President on N ..

45 minutes ago

ADNOC, MoCCAE, EAD to further collaboration in env ..

45 minutes ago

Lebanon daily suspends print edition over economic ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.