18 shops sealed, 162 vehicles impounded over SOPs violation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The City district administration, during an inspection operation in the provincial capital on Tuesday, sealed 18 shops, impounded 162 commercial and private vehicles and imposed Rs 34,400 fine over violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), announced by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.

A spokesperson for the city district administration said that violation of the SOPs would not be tolerated and all shops and markets violating the orders in this regard would be sealed.

He said that the district administration's inspection teams were present in the field to take action against violators. He mentioned that a total of 1,396 shops and public transport vehicles were checked during the inspection and found 180 violations of the SOPs. Warnings were also issued to other violators