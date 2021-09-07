UrduPoint.com

18 Shops Sealed Over Violation Of Lockdown Order

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari sealed 18 shops over violation of the corona-forced lockdown, here on Monday night.

The AC City said on Tuesday that due to increase in corona cases, the government had imposed smart lockdown and a ban on opening of shops after 8pm, but some traders and shopkeepers violated the ban and opened their shops on Monday night.

Action was taken in various parts of Faisalabad including Sitiana Road, People's Colony, D-Ground, Susan Road, Kotwali Road, Jinnah Colony and Ghulam Muhammad.

