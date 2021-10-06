UrduPoint.com

18 Shops Seals, 33 Warnings Issued Over Flouting Corona SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

18 shops seals, 33 warnings issued over flouting corona SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration's inspection teams carried out a grand operation in various areas of the provincial capital to ensure implementation of coronavirus related standards operating procedures (SOPs), as notified by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The inspection team sealed around 18 business points, garment & fabric shops, food outlets, juice corners etc and issued warnings to 33 others for not following the SOPs.

A special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Fizan Ahmed on Wednesday sealed 14 shops in his jurisdiction over the violation of coronavirus related SOPs.

These include: Fork & Knife Restaurant, Wahab Fabric, Essentia garments, Adnan garments, Kashmir bakery, One Dollar shop, Shaikh general store, Royal bakery, Boots shop, Deens drawing shop, Ruby garments, Bishmillah garments, Shani garments and Saeed garments.

The team also inspected 31 others shopping centres, four marriages halls/marquees, five food outlets and two educational institutions.

Similarly, AC Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari visited Shalimar Link Road to observe SOPs implementation in shopping centres and sealed Lime Light clothing over non-vaccination of staff. She also issued warnings notices to Mini-Minor and Gul-Ahmed clothing.

AC Cant Zeeshan Ranjha sealed three shops in DHA phase-5 and directed the shop owners and staff to observe corona SOPs and help the government to contain spread of virus.

AC Model Town Ibrahim Arbab visited Govt Progressive Girls High school to inspect corona SOPs implementation. Students and teachers were instructed to strictly adhere to guidelines notified by NCOC to contain coronavirus.

In line with the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha,all ACs and ADCs were conducting inspection operations in their jurisdiction to containthe spread of pandemic.

