18 Sialkot Farmers Receive Tractors, Seeders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 04:20 PM

18 Sialkot farmers receive tractors, seeders

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Under the Punjab Chief Minister’s wheat cultivation program, 14 tractors and 4 super seeders were distributed to 18 lucky farmers of Sialkot district.

Chairman Punjab Land Revenue Authority, Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Chaudhry Faisal Ikram, Rana Arif Harnah and MNA Gulnaz Shujaat Pasha distributed tractors and super seeders to lucky farmers on behalf of the chief minister.

While extending congratulations, they said that the chief minister's comprehensive reforms are promoting agriculture in the province.

Farmers have received relief through interest-free loans worth billions of rupees, provision of tractors and agricultural equipment on subsidy, and payments for diesel, fertilizers, and seeds through the Kissan Card, they added.

They said that if the process continues, not only will the farmers prosper, but the slogan of a Punjab Khushal would also be realized. They said that modern equipment will increase agricultural production and also control problems like smog.

