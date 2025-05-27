18 Sialkot Farmers Receive Tractors, Seeders
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Under the Punjab Chief Minister’s wheat cultivation program, 14 tractors and 4 super seeders were distributed to 18 lucky farmers of Sialkot district.
Chairman Punjab Land Revenue Authority, Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Chaudhry Faisal Ikram, Rana Arif Harnah and MNA Gulnaz Shujaat Pasha distributed tractors and super seeders to lucky farmers on behalf of the chief minister.
While extending congratulations, they said that the chief minister's comprehensive reforms are promoting agriculture in the province.
Farmers have received relief through interest-free loans worth billions of rupees, provision of tractors and agricultural equipment on subsidy, and payments for diesel, fertilizers, and seeds through the Kissan Card, they added.
They said that if the process continues, not only will the farmers prosper, but the slogan of a Punjab Khushal would also be realized. They said that modern equipment will increase agricultural production and also control problems like smog.
Recent Stories
Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..
Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience
Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone
ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade
Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
EPD extends vehicle emission testing deadline2 minutes ago
-
PFA lodges FIR against counterfeit cold drinks unit2 minutes ago
-
Ijaz Ahmad Mehsud assumes charge as Superintendent at Dera Central Jail, vows to launches jail refor ..3 minutes ago
-
IHC Judges’ Transfer Case: AGP conclude arguments3 minutes ago
-
18 Sialkot farmers receive tractors, seeders3 minutes ago
-
Extension in Afghan nationals’ visas: 4-member gang busted3 minutes ago
-
Nationwide anti-polio drive targets over 45.4 million children: NEOC Coordinator12 minutes ago
-
2 died, others injured in road accident12 minutes ago
-
Two youth die in road mishap12 minutes ago
-
Nazriya Pakistan Council Trust to host Youm-e-Takbeer12 minutes ago
-
Attack on Polio Team Security in Noshki an assault on national duty: Bakht Kakar12 minutes ago
-
1st Sindh Startup Exhibition held13 minutes ago