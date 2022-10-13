18 smoke-emitting vehicles challaned

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :A team, under the leadership of Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muzaffar Hayat, challaned 18 vehicles for emitting excessive smoke and causing smog, during checking on various highways.

One vehicle was impounded and sent to the police station concerned, while six were sent to work centre for clearance and issuance of fitness certificates.

The team inspected a total of 75 vehicles and found 19 unfit for plying the roads.