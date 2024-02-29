Open Menu

18 Smoke-emitting Vehicles Fined

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

18 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency challaned 18 smoke-emitting vehicles, here on Thursday.

Deputy Director Johar Abbas said the teams collected Rs 20,000 fine from owners of vehicles. The teams also imposed Rs 100,000 fine on a sizing unit for polluting the environment, which is located in Yousaf Chowk, Sargodha Road, in addition to registration of a case against the owner.

