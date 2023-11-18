Open Menu

18 Smoky Vehicles Impounded

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2023 | 03:10 PM

18 smoky vehicles impounded

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Eighteen vehicles were impounded for polluting the environment on Sunday.

According to the instructions of the transport secretary, zero tolerance policy has been adopted to eliminate smog in Sialkot district and vehicles emitting smoke are being impounded.

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muzaffar Hayat and his team impounded 18 vehicles.

On the other hand, water is being sprinkled at the General Bus Stand, while transport owners have been strictly instructed not to ply smoky vehicles and get them repaired and get a fitness certificate otherwise strict action will be taken.

The secretary said that special squads had been formed to eliminate smog, which include representatives of RTA, EPD and traffic police. The squads check transport on the roads till late night. He said that 128 vehicles were fined Rs 279,000 for emitting smoke.

Related Topics

Police Water Vehicles RTA Traffic Sialkot Sunday

Recent Stories

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

11 minutes ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

44 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

1 hour ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghos ..

Investigation underway through NADRA to trace ghost employees: Mubeen Jumani

15 hours ago
 NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

NCSW to host National Women Trade Fair on Dec 11

15 hours ago
 Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic ..

Alcaraz dreaming of ATP Finals triumph as Djokovic awaits in semis

15 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan