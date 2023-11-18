18 smoky vehicles impounded

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Eighteen vehicles were impounded for polluting the environment on Sunday.

According to the instructions of the transport secretary, zero tolerance policy has been adopted to eliminate smog in Sialkot district and vehicles emitting smoke are being impounded.

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Muzaffar Hayat and his team impounded 18 vehicles.

On the other hand, water is being sprinkled at the General Bus Stand, while transport owners have been strictly instructed not to ply smoky vehicles and get them repaired and get a fitness certificate otherwise strict action will be taken.

The secretary said that special squads had been formed to eliminate smog, which include representatives of RTA, EPD and traffic police. The squads check transport on the roads till late night. He said that 128 vehicles were fined Rs 279,000 for emitting smoke.