18 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 08:10 PM

18 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Police have arrested an active gang and recovered eighteen stolen motorcycles from their possession, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

During course of action, City police successfully arrested "Naeemi gang" operating in different localities and the members were identified Muhammad Naeem, Amir Shahzad, Qadeer, Muhammad Kamran and Muhammad Suleman while police have recovered eighteen stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation. City Police Officer (CPO) appreciated the performance of the officials adding that there is a dire need to take stringent action against such anti social elements.

