Open Menu

18 Students Held In Punjab University Clash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 12:30 PM

18 students held in Punjab University clash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Lahore police arrested at least 18 students on Thursday after a clash erupted between two groups at Punjab University.

According to police, the clash unfolded swiftly as the two student factions engaged in heated arguments on the university premises.

However, the exact cause of the dispute remains unclear, a private news channel reported.

Despite the police intervention, several students successfully fled the scene. Superintendent of Police (SP) Iqbal stated that efforts are underway to swiftly capture the remaining suspects implicated in the altercation.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Student

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..

53 seconds ago
 Suspect running social media campaign against CJP ..

Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

13 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

13 hours ago
AJK observes Mother Language Day

AJK observes Mother Language Day

13 hours ago
 Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

13 hours ago
 AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase ..

AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..

13 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..

13 hours ago
 'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's ..

'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora

13 hours ago
 Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan