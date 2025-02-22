Open Menu

18 Sugar Stalls To Be Set Up During Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2025 | 01:20 PM

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) District administration on Saturday decided to set sugar stalls at 18 designated locations across the district during the holy month of Ramazan to facilitate masses.

As per directives of the Chief Minister(CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif,the stalls will provide sugar to the public at government-fixed rates.

The sugar stalls will be set up at the following locations including,AB general store near city police station,Afaq general store on Kamo Kamal link road,Maqbool general store at Kalma Chowk,Wahla general store at Municipal Committee Chowbara, Al-Hassan Sadaf general store,Tahir Imtiaz super store,near MC office and utility store near ADLG office and others areas of district.

These sugar stalls were part of the government’s efforts to provide essential commodities at subsidized rates, ensuring affordability and convenience for citizens during the sacred month.

