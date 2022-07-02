UrduPoint.com

18 Suspects Arrested, Arms Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2022 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Kohat Police on Saturday conducted an intelligence-based search operation in areas around KTM Mills and arrested 18 suspects including a proclaimed offender and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The police spokesman said that during the search operation weapons were recovered from the detainees including Kalashnikovs, repeaters, three pistols, six chargers and dozens of rounds of ammunition.

Police and elite force participated in the search operation led by SHO Muhammad Riaz Police Station Jamshed Ali, he said, adding that all the detainees in the search operation had been shifted to Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station.

Cases have been registered against some of the arrested accused for illegal possession of weapons.

