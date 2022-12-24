UrduPoint.com

18 Suspects Arrested During Operation In Togh Bala, Payan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Local police on Saturday arrested 18 suspects, including nine outlaws during a search operation conducted in the suburban localities of Kohat.

According to police, suspects and outlaws were arrested during the operation conducted in the Togh Bala and Togh Bala areas of the district.

Police also recovered drugs and weapons from the arrested persons.

The arrested suspects were detained at Mohammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station for investigation. Cases have been registered against nine persons for possession of weapons and drugs.

