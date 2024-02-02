18 suspects, including 6 wanted offenders, arrested in search operation

Eighteen suspects including 6 wanted proclaimed offenders were arrested during the search operation on Friday in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Eighteen suspects including 6 wanted proclaimed offenders were arrested during the search operation on Friday in Kohat.

A spokesman of Kohat police has revealed that during the search operation, 1 Kalashnikov, 5 guns, 1 rifle, 2 pistols and dozens of cartridges were recovered from the detained persons.

Facilitators of wanted-proclaimed offenders are also among those detained.

In the search operation, raids were conducted on the possible hideouts of the criminals, including the houses of the proclaimed offenders.

The intelligence-based search operation was conducted under the leadership of DSP Lachi Yusuf Jan, SHO Lachi Jaber Khan and a heavy contingent of police and elite force participated in the operation.

Women police and civil sensitive organization also helped in the search operation.

The arrested proclaimed offenders and suspects were shifted to Lachi police station for investigation.

