18 Suspects, Including 6 Wanted Offenders, Arrested In Search Operation
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 08:33 PM
Eighteen suspects including 6 wanted proclaimed offenders were arrested during the search operation on Friday in Kohat
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Eighteen suspects including 6 wanted proclaimed offenders were arrested during the search operation on Friday in Kohat.
A spokesman of Kohat police has revealed that during the search operation, 1 Kalashnikov, 5 guns, 1 rifle, 2 pistols and dozens of cartridges were recovered from the detained persons.
Facilitators of wanted-proclaimed offenders are also among those detained.
In the search operation, raids were conducted on the possible hideouts of the criminals, including the houses of the proclaimed offenders.
The intelligence-based search operation was conducted under the leadership of DSP Lachi Yusuf Jan, SHO Lachi Jaber Khan and a heavy contingent of police and elite force participated in the operation.
Women police and civil sensitive organization also helped in the search operation.
The arrested proclaimed offenders and suspects were shifted to Lachi police station for investigation.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations in Jan 2024
LESCO shutdown schedule
Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priority: Abdullah
Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteritis
Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable Afghanistan
Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year
QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address challenges
Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Commissioner Complex on February 5
Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national stability
Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election security in Hyderabad
Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’
LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations in Jan 20247 minutes ago
-
LESCO shutdown schedule8 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priority: Abdullah8 minutes ago
-
DRO visits polling stations of NA-64; inspects security arrangements8 minutes ago
-
Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable Afghanistan11 minutes ago
-
Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year12 minutes ago
-
QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address challenges12 minutes ago
-
Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national stability12 minutes ago
-
Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election security in Hyderabad11 minutes ago
-
Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’11 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours11 minutes ago
-
LGH equipped with modern MRI, CT scan machines11 minutes ago