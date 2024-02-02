Open Menu

18 Suspects, Including 6 Wanted Offenders, Arrested In Search Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2024 | 08:33 PM

18 suspects, including 6 wanted offenders, arrested in search operation

Eighteen suspects including 6 wanted proclaimed offenders were arrested during the search operation on Friday in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Eighteen suspects including 6 wanted proclaimed offenders were arrested during the search operation on Friday in Kohat.

A spokesman of Kohat police has revealed that during the search operation, 1 Kalashnikov, 5 guns, 1 rifle, 2 pistols and dozens of cartridges were recovered from the detained persons.

Facilitators of wanted-proclaimed offenders are also among those detained.

In the search operation, raids were conducted on the possible hideouts of the criminals, including the houses of the proclaimed offenders.

The intelligence-based search operation was conducted under the leadership of DSP Lachi Yusuf Jan, SHO Lachi Jaber Khan and a heavy contingent of police and elite force participated in the operation.

Women police and civil sensitive organization also helped in the search operation.

The arrested proclaimed offenders and suspects were shifted to Lachi police station for investigation.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Police Station Kohat Criminals From

Recent Stories

CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations ..

CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations in Jan 2024

7 minutes ago
 LESCO shutdown schedule

LESCO shutdown schedule

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priori ..

Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priority: Abdullah

8 minutes ago
 Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteriti ..

Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteritis

8 minutes ago
 Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable A ..

Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable Afghanistan

11 minutes ago
 Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year

Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year

12 minutes ago
QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address ..

QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address challenges

12 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Comm ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Commissioner Complex on February 5

12 minutes ago
 Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national sta ..

Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national stability

12 minutes ago
 Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election secu ..

Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election security in Hyderabad

11 minutes ago
 Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Gha ..

Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’

11 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan