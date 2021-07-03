18 suspects including four narcotics dealers arrested in Kohat

KOHAT, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) ::District police during crackdown in Muhammadzai, Nusrat Khel and Mian Garhi areas arrested 18 suspects including four narcotics dealers, said police on Saturday.

A total of 754 grams of dangerous ice, more than 7,000 grams of hashish and three bottles of liquor were seized from their possession.

SHO Cantt Humayun Khan along with police personnel raided possible hideouts of criminal elements in an intelligence-based operation.

Cases were registered against the drug dealers arrested in the operation and they were handed over to the investigation team.