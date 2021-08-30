18 vehicles challaned over violations of SoP

The district regional transport authority (RTA) challaned 18 passenger vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 71,000 over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during a crackdown launched here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The district regional transport authority (RTA) challaned 18 passenger vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 71,000 over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the district regional transport authority (RTA) under the supervision of Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin launched a crackdown against passenger vehicles involved in violations of SoP.

During the crackdown, the RTA team checked 91 passenger vehicles at entry and exit points of the city and challaned 18 vehicles over violations while a fine of Rs 71,000 was also imposed on transporters.

In a press release issued here, the DC Amir Karim Khan said that no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk by violating SoP.

He said that the passengers would not be allowed to use public transport without vaccination from October 31 while the first dose of the vaccination would be compulsory for the citizens till September 15 for traveling through motorway.