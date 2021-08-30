UrduPoint.com

18 Vehicles Challaned Over Violations Of SoP

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 02:48 PM

18 vehicles challaned over violations of SoP

The district regional transport authority (RTA) challaned 18 passenger vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 71,000 over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during a crackdown launched here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :The district regional transport authority (RTA) challaned 18 passenger vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 71,000 over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the district regional transport authority (RTA) under the supervision of Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin launched a crackdown against passenger vehicles involved in violations of SoP.

During the crackdown, the RTA team checked 91 passenger vehicles at entry and exit points of the city and challaned 18 vehicles over violations while a fine of Rs 71,000 was also imposed on transporters.

In a press release issued here, the DC Amir Karim Khan said that no one would be allowed to put public lives at risk by violating SoP.

He said that the passengers would not be allowed to use public transport without vaccination from October 31 while the first dose of the vaccination would be compulsory for the citizens till September 15 for traveling through motorway.

Related Topics

Motorway Fine Vehicles RTA September October From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC-India talks on Free Trade Agreement progressin ..

GCC-India talks on Free Trade Agreement progressing fast, says Indian Minister

6 minutes ago
 CSTO Supports Idea to Hold Consultations With SCO ..

CSTO Supports Idea to Hold Consultations With SCO on Afghanistan - Lukashenko

3 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

3 minutes ago
 'Work is work': Afghan ex-minister now delivers fo ..

'Work is work': Afghan ex-minister now delivers food in Germany

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler donates 12,000 arts titles to House ..

Sharjah Ruler donates 12,000 arts titles to House of Wisdom

21 minutes ago
 Industrialists must exploit untapped potential of ..

Industrialists must exploit untapped potential of capital market: Malik Dilavez

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.