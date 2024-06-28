Open Menu

18-year Imprisonment Awarded To Drug Trafficker

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 07:06 PM

18-year imprisonment awarded to drug trafficker

Additional Sessions Judge Faisalabad Sajeeda Akhtar has awarded 18 years imprisonment to a drug trafficker involved in a case of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Additional Sessions Judge Faisalabad Sajeeda Akhtar has awarded 18 years imprisonment to a drug trafficker involved in a case of Madina Town police station.

According to the prosecution, the police signaled a suspicious motorcycle near Baba Jani Godown Chowk Chak 208/R-B and during checking recovered 2.280 kilograms charas and 1.500 kg 'Bhukhi' from the possession of the biker who was later on identified as Sheikh Bilal Nasir resident of 131-C People's Colony No.1.

The police arrested the accused and registered a case under sections 9-(1).

3.c. and 9-(1).2.b. of CNSA 1997 (amended 2022) on 26-12-2023.

After observing evidences and witnesses, Additional Sessions Judge Sajeeda Akhtar awarded 9 years imprisonment to accused Bilal Nasir under section 9-(1).3.c. of CNSA and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.100,000.

Similarly, the accused was also sentenced to 9 years along with a fine of Rs.100,000 under section 9-(1).2.b. of CNSA 1997 (amended 2022). However, both sentences shall run concurrently.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Police Station Fine Nasir From

Recent Stories

Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for ..

Mir Asadullah Baloch stresses equal allocation for all districts, ensure employm ..

2 minutes ago
 Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 W ..

Unbeaten India makes into it to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup final after 10-years

2 minutes ago
 Drug baron awarded life term on two counts

Drug baron awarded life term on two counts

3 minutes ago
 Experts urge cultivation and investment in palm oi ..

Experts urge cultivation and investment in palm oil sector to cut edible oil imp ..

3 minutes ago
 Pak players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza move ..

Pak players Sohail, Huzaifa, Abdullah, Hamza move in Asian Jr Squash C’ships f ..

5 minutes ago
 Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug d ..

Drug Free Punjab Campaign: Police arrest 99 drug dealers

5 minutes ago
KPHA solicits EOI for construction of 29.37 km lon ..

KPHA solicits EOI for construction of 29.37 km long Dir Motorway

5 minutes ago
 Enhanced cooperation with public essential for eli ..

Enhanced cooperation with public essential for eliminating crimes : DPO

5 minutes ago
 EUM offering job oriented subjects to meet growin ..

EUM offering job oriented subjects to meet growing demands; says VC

5 minutes ago
 Iranians cast ballots in presidential election

Iranians cast ballots in presidential election

11 minutes ago
 4 Central Asian countries' ambassadors meet busine ..

4 Central Asian countries' ambassadors meet business community at LCCI

17 minutes ago
 9 killed, 1225 injured in 1143 RTCs in Punjab

9 killed, 1225 injured in 1143 RTCs in Punjab

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan