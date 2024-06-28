18-year imprisonment awarded to drug trafficker

Additional Sessions Judge Faisalabad Sajeeda Akhtar has awarded 18 years imprisonment to a drug trafficker involved in a case of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Additional Sessions Judge Faisalabad Sajeeda Akhtar has awarded 18 years imprisonment to a drug trafficker involved in a case of Madina Town police station.

According to the prosecution, the police signaled a suspicious motorcycle near Baba Jani Godown Chowk Chak 208/R-B and during checking recovered 2.280 kilograms charas and 1.500 kg 'Bhukhi' from the possession of the biker who was later on identified as Sheikh Bilal Nasir resident of 131-C People's Colony No.1.

The police arrested the accused and registered a case under sections 9-(1).

3.c. and 9-(1).2.b. of CNSA 1997 (amended 2022) on 26-12-2023.

After observing evidences and witnesses, Additional Sessions Judge Sajeeda Akhtar awarded 9 years imprisonment to accused Bilal Nasir under section 9-(1).3.c. of CNSA and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.100,000.

Similarly, the accused was also sentenced to 9 years along with a fine of Rs.100,000 under section 9-(1).2.b. of CNSA 1997 (amended 2022). However, both sentences shall run concurrently.