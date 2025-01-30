Open Menu

18-year-old Dies After Falling Into Well

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 04:50 PM

18-year-old dies after falling into well

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) An 18-year-old youth, Mansoor, son of Jamal, tragically lost his life after falling into a well in Chakdara, Mirabad on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 Lower Dir, as soon as the control room received the distress call, rescue teams from Lower Dir and Malakand rushed to the scene.

The deep well and difficult conditions made the operation challenging, but rescue personnel, using advanced techniques, managed to descend into the well and retrieve the young man.

He was immediately shifted to the hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had succumbed to his injuries.

Rescue 1122 officials expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and urged residents to ensure safety measures around wells and other hazardous areas.

