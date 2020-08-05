UrduPoint.com
18-year Old Girl Martyred, 6 Injured In Indian Troops Unprovoked Firing Along LoC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

18-year old girl martyred, 6 injured in Indian troops unprovoked firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :An 18-year old girl was martyred and six other civilians were injured on Wednesday as the Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting the civilian population in Hot Spring Sector.

The martyred girl was a resident of Fatehpur village, while the six injured innocent persons, including two women and two girls, belonged to Fatehpur and Tahi villages, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

The Pakistan Army troops responded effectively and targeted those posts which initiated the fire.

The Indian troops have committed some 1,877 ceasefire violations this year so far in which 15 innocent civilians, including six women and five children were martyred while 144 people got injured, including 46 women and 37 children.\932

