18 years imprisonment awarded to three accused in dacoity case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :A District and Sessions Court on Saturday awarded 18 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 135,000 collectively to three accused involved in an incident of dacoity.

According to details, the accused Akash, Najeeb Ullah and Sameer Shah had found guilty for attempting a dacoity in the Taxila Police station area in 2019.

Additional District and Session Judge Syed Faheem Ahmed Shah, while hearing the arguments from both sides, awarded six years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 45,000 to Akash while the same sentence was also awarded to Najeeb Ullah and Sameer shah.

The convictions had fled away with the looted amount after the dacoity.