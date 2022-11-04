18 years old girl found dead at her house in Bagnotar Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Murder or suicide, 18 years old girl of Bagh Nakkar Bagnotar with a bullet wound was found dead and shifted to a hospital for postmortem.

According to police sources, an 18 years old girl Maria daughter of Waheed was found dead of a gunshot at her house in the jurisdiction of Bagnotar police station of Bagh Nakkhar area.

The family of the ill-fated girl declared a suicide and refused for postmortem.

Police reached the spot and took the body of the girl into custody and shifted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad for postmortem to find the reason behind the death of the girl.

After completion of medico-legal formalities, the dead body of Maria was handed over to the family.

Her funeral was offered at her native village Bagh Nakkar which was attended by large number of people from different walks of life.