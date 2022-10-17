UrduPoint.com

18 Years On: Rescue 1122 Serving Humanity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 has been serving humanity irrespective of caste, creed, religion and colour as its sole purpose is safe communities with the right to timely emergency response and care.  District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122,  Dr Kaleem Ullah told this news agency here on Monday that the service was launched with limited resources and a few ambulances in Lahore as a pilot project by Punjab Chief Minister, Chaudhary Perviaz Elahi.

He informed that around two decades back, there was no trained emergency service in the province and the public had to care for their near and dear ones on self help basis.

The accidents and other emergencies in the past had rendered a number of citizens permanently disabled, he said, adding that after the establishment of the emergency service, the situation changed altogether.   Director General Rescue 1122, Dr Rizwan Naseer led from the front with only 14 ambulances for a big city like Lahore under the pilot project and managed it efficiently, Dr Kaleem commented. 

