18 years son killed mother for stopping marriage of choice

An eighteen years old young boy killed his mother on Saturday in Faisalabad for not allowing the him to marry the woman he loved.

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :An eighteen years old young boy killed his mother on Saturday in Faisalabad for not allowing the him to marry the woman he loved.

According to a private news channel, the teen ager had asked his mother if he could marry of his own choice.

The woman, however, declined his request.

A case was registered against the suspects by their maternal uncle after which the accused was taken into custody.

Police said the suspect had strangled his mother.