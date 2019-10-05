18 Years Son Killed Mother For Stopping Marriage Of Choice
ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :An eighteen years old young boy killed his mother on Saturday in Faisalabad for not allowing the him to marry the woman he loved.
According to a private news channel, the teen ager had asked his mother if he could marry of his own choice.
The woman, however, declined his request.
A case was registered against the suspects by their maternal uncle after which the accused was taken into custody.
Police said the suspect had strangled his mother.