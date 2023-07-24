180 bags of sugar seized from illegal hoarding

Price Control Magistrate has seized 180 bags of sugar from an illegal hoarding, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Price Control Magistrate has seized 180 bags of sugar from an illegal hoarding, here on Monday.

A spokesman of local administration said that price Control Magistrate Khurarianwala Imtiaz Ali Randhawa on a tip-off conducted raid at a godown of Mian Traders situated at Chak 77/R-B on Jaranwala Road and recovered 180 bags of sugar.

Each bag had 50 kilograms (kg) weight and these were stored in the godown illegal to sell it in black by creating its artificial shortage for minting money.

The magistrate sealed premises of the godown while further action against the godown owner was under progress, he added.