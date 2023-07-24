Open Menu

180 Bags Of Sugar Seized From Illegal Hoarding

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2023 | 10:15 PM

180 bags of sugar seized from illegal hoarding

Price Control Magistrate has seized 180 bags of sugar from an illegal hoarding, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Price Control Magistrate has seized 180 bags of sugar from an illegal hoarding, here on Monday.

A spokesman of local administration said that price Control Magistrate Khurarianwala Imtiaz Ali Randhawa on a tip-off conducted raid at a godown of Mian Traders situated at Chak 77/R-B on Jaranwala Road and recovered 180 bags of sugar.

Each bag had 50 kilograms (kg) weight and these were stored in the godown illegal to sell it in black by creating its artificial shortage for minting money.

The magistrate sealed premises of the godown while further action against the godown owner was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Shortage Road Progress Price Jaranwala Imtiaz Ali Money From Weight

Recent Stories

Babar Yousafzai visits PDMA's control room

Babar Yousafzai visits PDMA's control room

4 minutes ago
 NA Body to issue summons of VC IUB over female stu ..

NA Body to issue summons of VC IUB over female students scandal

4 minutes ago
 WHO to establish 26 labour rooms in flood-stricken ..

WHO to establish 26 labour rooms in flood-stricken areas of Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Majority of Republican Voters Favor Trump as Party ..

Majority of Republican Voters Favor Trump as Party's Nominee in 2024 US Presiden ..

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana, DC Jacobabad distribute owne ..

Commissioner Larkana, DC Jacobabad distribute ownership certificates among the f ..

4 minutes ago
 Two suspects held in injured condition after encou ..

Two suspects held in injured condition after encounter

14 minutes ago
Police security on 6th Muharram

Police security on 6th Muharram

14 minutes ago
 Second Ethraa Career Fair supports banking, financ ..

Second Ethraa Career Fair supports banking, financial sector with 400 job openin ..

23 minutes ago
 UN Calls on 'All Sides' to Avoid Further Escalatio ..

UN Calls on 'All Sides' to Avoid Further Escalation After Drone Attack on Moscow

14 minutes ago
 Russian Children Rights Watchdog Unaware of Talks ..

Russian Children Rights Watchdog Unaware of Talks With Turks, Saudis on Ukrainia ..

14 minutes ago
 Man injured in blast in Quetta

Man injured in blast in Quetta

22 minutes ago
 Lawmakers highlight urgent constituency issues in ..

Lawmakers highlight urgent constituency issues in NA

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan