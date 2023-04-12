180 cameras monitored procession on Youm-e-Ali (RA): DC

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider said here on Wednesday that 180 CCTV cameras were installed on the route to ensure complete monitoring of the procession regarding Youm-e-Ali (Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali-RA)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ):Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider said here on Wednesday that 180 CCTV cameras were installed on the route to ensure complete monitoring of the procession regarding Youm-e-Ali (Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali-RA).

Rafia Haider also visited the control room of DC office to check the arrangements.

She said that district administration was fully mobilized in the arrangements on procession. She added that representatives of WASA (Water and Sanitation Authority), LWMC (Lahore Waste Management Company), Sui Gas, Rescue, Civil Defence, LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company), Health, PTCL Walled City and MCL (Municipal Corporation Lahore) remained present in the control room to monitor all the arrangements on the occasion of Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (RA).