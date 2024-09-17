Open Menu

180 Criminals Arrested In Last 15 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM

180 criminals arrested in last 15 days

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Sargodha police arrested 180 alleged criminals and recovered weapons,narcotics from their possession during the last 15 days.

Police said that as many as 90 crackdowns were conducted during the ongoing month and the police arrested 20 suspect criminals in gang-rape cases as well as 18 different blind murder cases with the help of technology were traced.

Police recovered valuables worth Rs.190 million from the arrested criminals.

During crackdowns on drug-peddlers, the police teams recovered 80-kg charas, 4-kg opium, 5-kg heroin, 2-kg ice and 670 litres liquor.

Sargodha police during crackdowns against illegal weapon holders, recovered 34 kalashnikov, 57 rifles, 74 revolvers, 393 pistols, two carbine and 2,000 ammunition,besides arresting 50 power pilferers on written complaints of FESCO.

