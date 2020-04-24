UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

180 Families Get Ration Through DC Tiger Force

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 04:37 PM

180 families get ration through DC tiger force

Deputy commissioner tiger force members on Friday distributed ration bags among 180 families as the process of providing assistance to those left jobless due to lockdown entered the second phase

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner tiger force members on Friday distributed ration bags among 180 families as the process of providing assistance to those left jobless due to lockdown entered the second phase.

The 180 families who received ration bags also included 30 from transgender community, says an official release issued here.

Assistant commissioner Shabbir Ahmad Dogar monitored the second phase of ration distribution to assist the poor families during the sacred month of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said, he was thankful to the philanthropists' help in arranging ration for the poor families and added the process would continue throughout Ramazan.

DC tiger force member Waleed Qureshi was also present.

Transgender community thanked the DC on providing much needed help.

Related Topics

Poor From

Recent Stories

Masood Khan praises positive role of Ulema and Mas ..

17 minutes ago

Masood Khan and Fakhar Imam discuss latest situati ..

17 minutes ago

President Masood pays tribute to AJK medical perso ..

18 minutes ago

Infinix Note 7 to Offer High-End Gaming Processor ..

26 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

51 seconds ago

1000 kites confiscated in Rawalpindi

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.