180 families get ration through DC tiger force

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner tiger force members on Friday distributed ration bags among 180 families as the process of providing assistance to those left jobless due to lockdown entered the second phase.

The 180 families who received ration bags also included 30 from transgender community, says an official release issued here.

Assistant commissioner Shabbir Ahmad Dogar monitored the second phase of ration distribution to assist the poor families during the sacred month of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said, he was thankful to the philanthropists' help in arranging ration for the poor families and added the process would continue throughout Ramazan.

DC tiger force member Waleed Qureshi was also present.

Transgender community thanked the DC on providing much needed help.