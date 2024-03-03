180 Held For Violating Kite Flying Ban In Sargodha
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Police arrested 180 people for violating kite flying ban from various parts of the
district and recovered 8400 kites, 404 string rolls and other paraphernalia from
their possession during the last one week.
On the special direction of District Police Officer Sargodha, Muhammad Faisal
Kamran, the police took action and arrested the 180 people for violating kite
flying ban.
The DPO warned that violators were being dealt with an iron hand and no
one would be allowed to violate the law and indulge in kite flying and selling.
He said the police had finalized arrangements for monitoring of all densely
populated areas, while all SHOs had been directed to ensure strict surveillance
in their areas regarding kite selling/flying.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Beggars crowd bazaars ahead of Ramazan3 minutes ago
-
Cold weather returns to Bahawalpur3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Culture Day celebrated3 minutes ago
-
27 persons killed, 38 injured due to rains in KP: PDMA23 minutes ago
-
PHA opens floral, gift shop at Racecourse Park23 minutes ago
-
Smartwatch data revolutionizes depression treatment: Study33 minutes ago
-
Sindhi Adabi Board to hold book fair from 5 March33 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti reaches Gwadar to review situation caused by heavy rains33 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice43 minutes ago
-
Cold weather forecast for Karachi43 minutes ago
-
Grocery marts, local markets witnesses rush of families ahead of Ramadan43 minutes ago
-
IESCO imposes fines of 539.23 mln on people involved in power theft53 minutes ago