180 Held For Violating Kite Flying Ban In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Police arrested 180 people for violating kite flying ban from various parts of the

district and recovered 8400 kites, 404 string rolls and other paraphernalia from

their possession during the last one week.

On the special direction of District Police Officer Sargodha, Muhammad Faisal

Kamran, the police took action and arrested the 180 people for violating kite

flying ban.

The DPO warned that violators were being dealt with an iron hand and no

one would be allowed to violate the law and indulge in kite flying and selling.

He said the police had finalized arrangements for monitoring of all densely

populated areas, while all SHOs had been directed to ensure strict surveillance

in their areas regarding kite selling/flying.

