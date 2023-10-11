180 kg hashish recovered; drug peddler held

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 06:38 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The Excise police on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle drugs to Punjab and arrested a drug peddler here.

Excise Police apprehended the drug smuggler after a fierce encounter in which a Sub Inspector sustained bullet injuries.

During the operation and chase the vehicles of smugglers and Excise police vehicles also collided and overturned.

However, the Excise Police nabbed the drug smuggler and recovered 180 kg hashish.

A case was registered against the accused and further investigation was underway, said the spokesman of the Excise department.

